Zetacoin Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $112,471.73 and $5,656.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,863.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.37 or 0.00892521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.58 or 0.00361147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00051908 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001950 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,733,221 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

