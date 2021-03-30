Zetacoin (ZET) Trading 22.6% Higher Over Last Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $139,946.84 and $8,529.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,533.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.86 or 0.00905318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.77 or 0.00361123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001848 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,724,171 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

