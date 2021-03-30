Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $675,028.84 and approximately $2,729.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00021824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,959.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00628260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

