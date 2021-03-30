Zilla (ZLA) Trading 24.1% Lower This Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Zilla has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $396,231.10 and approximately $5,671.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,086.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.00 or 0.00635980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.