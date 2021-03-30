Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,746 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $34,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $160.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.75. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

