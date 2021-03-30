ZINC Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $603.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $130,565.76 and $603.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC token can now be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Token Trading

