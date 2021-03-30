Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

ZGNX opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 110.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,899,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,073,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 206,350 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,329,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

