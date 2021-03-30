Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,451 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.18% of Zogenix worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Zogenix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Zogenix by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Zogenix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZGNX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

ZGNX stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

