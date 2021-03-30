Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Trading 5.6% Higher

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.21. 2,217 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of construction machineries and agricultural machineries. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. The Construction Machinery segment consists of concrete machinery sub-segment, crane machinery sub-segment, and others.

