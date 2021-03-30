ZPER (ZPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 100.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $193.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068693 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002381 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000813 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,920,702 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

