Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $175.00. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.80. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $586,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at $702,714.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,414.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,801,398. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Criterion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $2,677,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $1,965,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

