ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Down 20% This Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $44.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

