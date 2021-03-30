Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Zuora worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zuora by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 333,264 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,101,000 after buying an additional 456,852 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZUO opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $33,763.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,192,766. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

