Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZRSEF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Zur Rose Group stock remained flat at $$370.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Zur Rose Group has a one year low of $363.80 and a one year high of $547.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $507.66 and its 200 day moving average is $340.74.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

