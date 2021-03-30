Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,114,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,595,000 after buying an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,724,000 after buying an additional 1,222,327 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after buying an additional 1,325,033 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,057,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,035,000 after buying an additional 71,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,878,000 after buying an additional 898,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 196,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,715. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

