Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys 4,316 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,513,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Castellan Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,875,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.57. 141,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

