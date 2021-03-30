Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys Shares of 23,900 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $137,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,749,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $151,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,377,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $291,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,102,150. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $128.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.