Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,843,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,646,000 after acquiring an additional 994,267 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,714,000 after acquiring an additional 655,314 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,226,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,658,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.97. The stock had a trading volume of 116,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,009. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.59.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

