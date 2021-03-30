Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 213,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,946. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

