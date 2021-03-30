Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $1.50 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.27. 35,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,682. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

