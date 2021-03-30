Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $2.39 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.54. 37,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,950. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.08 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.34.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

