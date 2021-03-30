Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $2.65 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.51. The stock had a trading volume of 117,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569,938. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.06. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.94 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,623,645 shares of company stock valued at $497,121,755. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

