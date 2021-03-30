Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $2.72 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $17.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $455.15. 35,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.68 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,007 shares of company stock worth $12,307,264. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

