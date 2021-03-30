Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $73,724,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 635,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,971,000 after purchasing an additional 380,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.16. 8,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,722. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.53 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

