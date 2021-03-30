Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases Shares of 4,200 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $569.76. 20,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,809. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $557.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $213.29 and a 1 year high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

