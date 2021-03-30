Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 38,479 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,479 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

EZU traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.31. 2,293,665 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

