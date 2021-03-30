Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes $3.03 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $303.66. 45,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,220. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.00 and a fifty-two week high of $305.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

