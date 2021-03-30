Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ZURVY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.42. 37,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,863. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

