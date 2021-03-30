ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,500 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CNET opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.