ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,500 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CNET opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

