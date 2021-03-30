Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Zymeworks stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. Analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $27,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $250,446 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 32.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 357.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

