Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

NYSE ZYME traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.84. 55,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,019. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $415,765.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $27,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $250,446. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.