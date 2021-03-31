$0.01 EPS Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Nokia also reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nokia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nokia by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

