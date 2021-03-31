$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Tenable reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Tenable stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,160. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,228 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,002. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

