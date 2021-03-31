$0.21 EPS Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Atlassian posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,463. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $126.54 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.18. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.45, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

