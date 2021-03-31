$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.62. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,256 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,449,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 909,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 317,563 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.31. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

