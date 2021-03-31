$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 169.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

In other news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,022.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,895.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,278. 8.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,849,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,389,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFST stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 46,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,282. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $365.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

