0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $416,024.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 15% against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $2.00 million and $416,024.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.55 or 0.00638180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00026494 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

