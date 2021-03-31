0xcert Hits Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $48,239.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.00631544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026172 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

