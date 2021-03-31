0xcert Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $48,662.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00046769 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 14,249.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.30 or 0.00633244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00067453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

