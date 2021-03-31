$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $998.50 million to $1.29 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%.

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,330,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,752 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,621,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 235,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,854 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AR opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

