$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. South Jersey Industries reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on SJI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

SJI stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

