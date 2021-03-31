100,000 Shares in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Ozon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OZON shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.66.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

