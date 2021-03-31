104,330 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 104,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,208,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 590,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,774,000 after buying an additional 25,848 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.40. 7,905,616 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.29.

