1,063,872 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,063,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,511,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Hanesbrands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

