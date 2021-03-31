10,734 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 0.7% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 216.7% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

FIS stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.56. The stock had a trading volume of 72,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,258. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.20 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -791.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

