108,862 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.