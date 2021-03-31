10,894 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. CME Group accounts for about 1.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,346,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CME Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after buying an additional 1,280,576 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after acquiring an additional 843,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $204.55. 11,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,004. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

