$12.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will report earnings per share of $12.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany posted earnings per share of $4.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full year earnings of $51.00 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $62.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $642.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -135.91 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $434.53 and a twelve month high of $663.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $630.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Y. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at $87,207,000. Lomas Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the third quarter valued at $34,985,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth about $27,860,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 71,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

