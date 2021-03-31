122,300 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Bought by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 122,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,000. StoneCo comprises 5.3% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,686 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,201,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $294,138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in StoneCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,137,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,308,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares during the period. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in StoneCo by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,892,000 after purchasing an additional 554,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 181,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.46 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

