1,231,472 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,231,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649,000. CenterPoint Energy comprises 0.2% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CenterPoint Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 58,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

